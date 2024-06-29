Drunk driver repeatedly told to stop before rolling vehicle, making bash threat

A heavily intoxicated driver who rolled his car after refusing his friend's request to pull over warned the victim he'd be bashed if he didn't lie to police.
Registered sex offender Mitchell Stanley Elphick - who also failed to report two sexual encounters with a 16-year-old girl during a different incident - remains in custody awaiting sentence.
Elphick had consensual sex with the teenager on March 3 and 4 this year.
As a registered sex offender, he was required to report any child contact to police within 24 hours, but failed to do so.
The offending followed the driving incident on January 3 last year.
Elphick drove to a friend's house in a red Mitsubishi Pajero about 4pm.
The friend noticed Elphick was intoxicated before the drive to Tallangatta had even started, and Elphick said he'd also used ice and marijuana.
He bought three longnecks and 12 Vodka Cruisers from the Blazing Stump bottle shop and drove to the rural property.
Elphick drove back from Tallangatta towards Wodonga at 7pm and deliberately crashed into road signs and drove on a walking track along the way.
When the passenger repeatedly told him to stop, Elphick replied "shut the f--- up".
He hit 100kmh on Whytes Road at Bandiana and rolled the car as he tried to turn left onto Kenneth Watson Drive.
The passenger suffered a broken left arm.
A member of the public called 000 and Elphick warned his friend to tell police "Josh" had been driving.
Elphick, who has never held a licence, was taken to hospital with a blood alcohol reading of 0.143.
His friend later admitted to police that Elphick had been driving and said he feared being bashed if he didn't stick to the story.
Elphick faced Wodonga court on June 27 and also admitted to several domestic violence related offences.
Magistrate Megan Casey banned him from getting a licence for 28 months for the driving offences.
She ordered a corrections order assessment ahead of the matter returning for sentence on July 11.
