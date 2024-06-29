The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drunk driver repeatedly told to stop before rolling vehicle, making bash threat

By Court Reporter
June 29 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Stanley Elphick refused to pull over while drink-driving despite his friend repeatedly telling him to stop. He rolled his red Mitsubishi Pajero at Bandiana. Picture supplied
Mitchell Stanley Elphick refused to pull over while drink-driving despite his friend repeatedly telling him to stop. He rolled his red Mitsubishi Pajero at Bandiana. Picture supplied

A heavily intoxicated driver who rolled his car after refusing his friend's request to pull over warned the victim he'd be bashed if he didn't lie to police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.