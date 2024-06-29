'Drunk and dumb': grog thief says he doesn't know armed robber

A man who stole a slab from a Wodonga bottle shop before another person threatened a worker with a machete says he was drunk and being dumb.
Cameron Campbell, 23, was a passenger in a blue Holden Commodore with another person he claims he doesn't know.
The vehicle stopped near the Birallee bottle shop about 9.10pm on February 23.
Campbell and the other man got out and Campbell walked in.
He browsed items before picking up a slab of Jack Daniels and running off.
When the employee chased after Campbell, the second offender stepped out from behind a bin armed with a silver machete.
That man took a slab of Great Northern beer and got back into the car, with the pair fleeing without lights along Melrose Drive.
He claimed he didn't know the other man involved.
"It was just a dumb decision, grabbing a slab and leaving," he said.
"I'm sorry for what I did."
Campbell told the Wodonga Magistrates Court on June 25 he had been really drunk and said "I wasn't myself".
He was ordered to pay a fine of $300 and must pay back $135 to the business for the stolen slab.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.