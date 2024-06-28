Quarter-by-quarter breakdown, building flop in spotlight

There are fears that the failure of The Quarter and lack of progress with Junction Place is "leaving a gap" in the Wodonga CBD.
The collapse of the $40 million-plus project is set to be the subject of behind closed doors debate at the next Wodonga Council meeting, Anthony Bunn reports.
Meanwhile, the Border and North East football community is mourning the loss of highly decorated player and district league coaching legend Peter Copley.
I had the pleasure of dealing with 'Copes' a few times over the journey, first in his time at Mitta United and most recently when he was in charge of Thurgoona.
Brent Godde pays tribute to the man described by Robbie Mackinlay as a "coaching genius", with some cracking tales from Ray Mack, Andrew Robertson and Hugh Giltrap.
News of Copley's passing came as it was announced three of the Border and North East's leagues will next year undergo their greatest alterations since the introduction of the Player Points System, moving to a sliding scale of success.
Andrew Moir reports that from next season, Total Team Points will be based on each club's final position, including finals, under AFLNEB's new system.
Check out those stories, and many more, in the headlines below.
Thanks for reading. I hope you have a wonderful weekend.
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail, editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.