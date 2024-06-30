Man breaks into former partner's house to declare 'I still love you'

A man who forced his way into his ex-partner's home and declared "I still love you" left the woman feeling shaken.
Shane Symons has admitted to a spate of offences in Wangaratta court including multiple thefts.
His former partner had heard him yell out his love declaration on the morning on April 29 and yelled at him to go away.
She heard banging on the front door and Symons forced his way into her lounge room and again said "I love you".
The unemployed 44-year-old's other offences, which ended in a June 7 arrest, included the theft of $250 worth of torches and headlamps from a camping store.
He took an Oppo phone from the Wangaratta Kmart on May 15, removed it from its packaging in a change room, and hid it in a container.
He left, returned the next day, and walked out with the container and phone.
Symons stole a speaker and torch from Australia Post on November 28 last year and stuffed a bottle of whisky down the front of his pants at Dan Murphy's the same day.
He attempted to steal items worth $648 from Bunnings on March 17 last year before being foiled by a staff member, and targeted several Myrtleford businesses on October 16 last year.
The court heard Symons and Joey Styles, and a woman, attended the town's Mitre-10 and took a $900 security camera system.
Symons also stole six jumpers from the ELKEMI clothing store, including one worth $120, and continued the thieving the next day.
The court heard Styles and Symons took a door handle worth $99 from the hardware store.
Police were called to a car crash at 10.15am on October 18 with stolen property found in the crashed vehicle, including ELKEMI coat hangers.
The stolen jumpers were found at Symons' Irving Street home on October 20 with other stolen property including the security camera system, a drill and a tool bag seized.
Symons has a long history of drug use, including heroin and ice.
Magistrate Megan Casey said the incident in which he forced entry to his former partner's home "would have been terrifying".
"For you to have separated from your partner ... she's effectively told you to leave her alone, and then you've broken into her house," Ms Casey said.
She noted the offending occurred over about 15 months.
Symons will be assessed for a corrections order before returning to court on July 12.
