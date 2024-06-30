The Border Mail
Man breaks into former partner's house to declare 'I still love you'

By Court Reporter
June 30 2024 - 10:00am
Shane Symons has admitted to a spate of offences in Wangaratta court including multiple thefts. File picture
A man who forced his way into his ex-partner's home and declared "I still love you" left the woman feeling shaken.

