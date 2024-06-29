Free fuel adds to the driving force of Border mentorship program

Swapping as many L plates for P plates is the goal for a not-for-profit Border organisation, which has been given free fuel as its business continues to expand.
Lowes Petroleum has partnered with On-Country Pathways to provide the driver mentorship organisation with assistance during the cost-of-living crisis.
On-Country Pathways general manager Jebb Hutchison said the support Lowes is giving them has been "truly life changing".
"To be able to change these young people's lives and help them gain their independence without an organisation like Lowes subsidising some of our fuel, it's not possible to continue to help," he said.
"We're very grateful for an organisation like them to support not only us, but support regional people as well."
The not-for-profit organisation, based in Wodonga, assists First Nations people aged 15-24 years old by delivering employment and career pathway programs.
He said that every time he sees a student get their licence, it feels like a "proud dad moment".
"It is one of the proudest things you know, to be able to ran an organisation that can really change lives," he said.
The manager said the licence is a by-product of what the students gain out of the program.
"It's sitting next to someone with life experience that can give them guidance and advice and hopefully they go on and become future leaders," he said.
On-Country Pathways has been operating in Albury-Wodonga for almost two-and-a-half-years and is currently going through a large expansion throughout the Riverina and Murray region.
They have had 27 young people achieve their provisional licence in the last 12 months.
Lowes Petroleum northeast sales manager Peter Moore said the company is deeply committed to the prosperity of Australian rural areas.
"While our memories for many things fade, I think we can all remember how we felt when we got our driver's licence with the feeling of freedom and independence of having a licence," he said.
The manager said it's important to have this opportunity in Albury-Wodonga as a car is often essential to get around.
"They have to drive long distances for work and employment and sometimes that's a critical element of getting the job done," he said.
He also sees the partnership as a way to empower young people in the regions.
