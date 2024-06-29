Melbourne Cup bound for the region after bid successful

AUSTRALIA'S most famous racing trophy, the Melbourne Cup, is coming to the North East in August.
The prize will be at Dederang racecourse on Wednesday August 28 for a public showing as part of a national tour after an application to the Victoria Racing Club from Alpine Shire.
Mayor John Forsyth said he hoped the $750,000, 18-carat trophy provided a pick-me-up.
"The past few years have been very difficult for the Alpine Shire community with recent flooding and the major landslip on the Bogong High Plains Road, so we are very much looking forward to coming together to welcome the Cup to boost our community spirit," Cr Forsyth said.
Being chosen as one of 24 tour destinations in Australia also means the shire is in line to win $50,000 for a charity of the community's choice if Alpine has the barrier of the winning horse in a cup sweep.
There is also the opportunity for two people from Alpine Shire to attend Flemington on the first Tuesday in November with Cr Forsyth suggesting there may be some sort of competition with the winners chosen when the cup visits Dederang.
Dederang Picnic Race Club president Marcus Goonan said it was a thrill to have the cup on course, as it recognises a long racing pedigree which continues with the efforts of his volunteer committee.
"We often talk about Dederang as being the Melbourne Cup of the bush, that's something we definitely try to promote," Mr Goonan said.
The Dederang Picnic Races are held once a year and will be on February 25 in 2025 after having previously been held in March and January.
It is not the first time the Melbourne Cup has come to Dederang.
The 2009 version, won by Shocking, came to town in October of that year after also visiting Mount Beauty hospital and Yackandandah's nursing home.
Cup-winning jockey Greg Hall accompanied the trophy with then race club president Neville Seymour saying a sire of 1892 Melbourne Cup champion Glenloth came from Dederang.
