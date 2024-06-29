'That was hard work, but it was exciting': Magpies' and Hoppers' epic clash

It all came down to the last quarter at Wangaratta on Saturday as the Magpies held on to outrun the Hoppers in an epic battle.
With the home side earning an eight goal advantage at half-time, North Albury mustered a third quarter to remember spearheaded by playing coach Emily Browne as they dug deep to trail the Magpies by just one goal.
As rain fell on Norm Minns Oval setting the scene for a thrilling last term, the ladder leaders were able to regain momentum to close out an exciting contest 50-40.
"North Albury has just improved out of sight. They were really competitive across the court and they made us work for that," Wangaratta coach Shea Cunningham said.
"That was hard work, but it was exciting."
Defenders Hannah Grady and Kate Dean helped the Magpies reclaim momentum, while Leah Jenvey provided much-needed intercepts in the midcourt.
Amanda Umanksi shot 35 goals for the victors, while Georgia Clark landed 15.
"In that fourth quarter, we just went back to what we have been doing and staying disciplined," Cunningham said.
"Wet netball is hard to play, it's not easy, but I'm really proud of all their efforts. I thought it was an outstanding last quarter.
"We just needed to back each other and celebrate the little wins."
Grace Hay was one of the game changers for the Hoppers in the third term with her defensive pressure, while the accuracy of goal shooter Lily Kelly (24 goals, 88 per cent) continues to be an asset for the side.
"That third quarter they just got on top of us and had a great run on, and that's a credit to them for putting that pressure on us," Cunningham said.
"We just went away from our game plan a little bit and they exposed that."
In other matches, Wangaratta Rovers staged the upset of the round to defeat third placed Corowa-Rutherglen by 17 goals, 33-50.
The Hawks had former Vixen Kim Borger on their side at John Foord Oval, with the Victorian Netball League star shooting 39 goals from 42 attempts in her second appearance for the club this season.
Chloe Gilcrist stepped up into goal attack with 14 goals in the absence of playing coach Sophie Hanrahan.
Wodonga Raiders defeated Albury 54-37, with 35 goals from Taylor Donelan, while Yarrawonga was too strong for Lavington, 52-32.
Madeleine Allan and Bridget Cassar both shot 19 goals for the victors, while Erin Haberecht also landed 19 for the Panthers.
And the Saints found redemption against the Bulldogs to claim a 56-43 victory at McNamara Reserve, in what was a 49 goal performance by Daisy O'Kane.
