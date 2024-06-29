The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'That was hard work, but it was exciting': Magpies' and Hoppers' epic clash

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
June 29 2024 - 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta midcourter Issy Newton with possession of the ball against North Albury as rain fell at Norm Minns Oval on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wangaratta midcourter Issy Newton with possession of the ball against North Albury as rain fell at Norm Minns Oval on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

It all came down to the last quarter at Wangaratta on Saturday as the Magpies held on to outrun the Hoppers in an epic battle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.