Spiders remain on a roll with Tiger test now just around the corner

Howlong has propelled itself to its ninth consecutive win after outclassing the Giants at Walbundrie on Saturday.
In challenging winter weather conditions, it began as a close encounter between the two sides, before the Spiders' defensive pressure saw them get a roll on to claim the match comprehensively 19-43.
Last season's Hume League medallist Kirby McDonald and fellow defender Abbey Lieschke helped lead the charge for the visitors.
"Our girls really stepped up and made it hard for them," Howlong coach Emma Pargeter said.
After a tough start to the season against top-two sides Jindera and Osborne, the Spiders will now have a chance to see how far they've come as they await to meet the Tigers again next round.
"We knew we had a pretty tough start to the season, so we wanted to get a roll on knowing next week we have Osborne again," Pargeter said.
"It seems like a long time now since we played them in round one, so we're looking forward to seeing how we match-up against them again this time.
"Hopefully we can turn it around and get the win."
In other Hume League A-grade matches, Jindera's perfect record remains intact this season following a 27-55 win against the Demons at Lockhart.
Osborne has also continued its strong momentum to topple Murray Magpies 32-67, while Holbrook got the better of Culcairn 18-56.
Billabong Crows toppled BB Saints 73-35, while Henty defeated CDHBU 54-17.
