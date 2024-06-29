SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 11
FOOTBALL
Wod. Raiders 1.13 (19) lost to Albury 8.13 (61)
Corowa-Ruth 4.8 (32) lost to Wang. Rovers 7.10 (52)
Wangaratta 9.13 (67) def Nth Albury 9.10 (64)
Myrtleford 4.10 (34) def Wodonga 3.9 (27)
Yarrawonga 11.12 (78) def Lavington 10.6 (66)
NETBALL
Corowa-Ruth 33 lost to Wang. Rovers 50
Wangaratta 50 def Nth Albury 40
Wod. Raiders 54 def Albury 37
Myrtleford 56 def Wodonga 43
Yarrawonga 52 def Lavington 32
ROUND 11
Culcairn 8.5 (53) lost to Holbrook 17.15 (117)
Bill. Crows 9.11 (65) def Brock-Burrum 8.5 (53)
Magpies 4.8 (32) lost to Osborne 19.7 (121)
Henty 4.9 (33) lost to CDHBU 17.10 (112)
RWW Giants 8.9 (57) lost to Howlong 10.10 (70)
Lockhart 13.9 (87) def Jindera 10.14 (74)
ROUND 12
Yackandandah 7.15 (57) def Kiewa-SC 5.4 (34)
Chiltern 5.7 (37) lost to Beechworth 7.3 (45)
Mitta Utd 8.3 (51) lost to Barnawartha 10.9 (69)
Rutherglen 21.22 (148) def Wahgunyah 0.2 (2)
Dederang-MB 4.8 (32) lost to Tallangatta 5.9 (39)
Wod. Saints 10.6 (66) drew with Thurgoona 9.12 (66)
Corryong 11.7 (73) def Tumbarumba 6.13 (49)
Bullioh 6.9 (45) lost to Cudgewa 11.13 (79)
