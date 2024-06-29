Arrest after ute rolls, while another car torched

A DRIVER had been drink driving prior to his car flipping at a North Albury intersection.
Police say the male driver, 26, returned a positive breath test after the incident which happened just before 1.50am on Saturday June 29.
They had been called to the junction of Logan and Waugh roads after reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Upon reaching the scene, a white Toyota ute was found to have allegedly rolled.
Its driver was then given the breath test, arrested and taken to Albury police station for questioning.
Police have urged anyone with further information or dashcam footage to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Wodonga detectives are investigating after an abandoned car was torched on the Lincoln Causeway just north of the Wodonga Creek crossing northbound.
Firefighters were called around 4.18am on Saturday after those passing by saw the Honda hatchback ignited.
The vehicle had been sitting at the site near the Gyspy Gardens turn-off for sometime prior to the fire which gutted it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.