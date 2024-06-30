Hoppers pounce, while Bulldogs' shooter rises to the challenge

A late surge by the Hoppers provided the winning edge against the Bombers in a tight tussle at Dederang on Saturday.
Tallangatta was down by one goal at half-time before nudging in front to take a one goal lead heading into the deciding quarter, which saw them extend the margin out to six at the final whistle, 27-33.
Renee Page was strong defensively for the victors, while Hannah Dwyer (15 goals) and Hannah Pole (11) made a strong combination in goals.
In Wodonga, it was the Bulldogs who took the points against the Saints with a 27-68 victory.
After a slow start in wet weather conditions, Thurgoona was able to settle in to lead from start to finish.
With shooters Mardi Nicholson and Jess Wheatley unavailable, Alaana Northey rose to the challenge with 35 goals for the victors after making the step up from B-grade.
Coach Lauren Kerrins said she's been impressed by several players who have made the step up into the A-grade ranks this season.
"Giaan Collings and Amy Allen have stepped up from B-grade this year and have done a really great job," she said.
"In the last month they've really come into their own and are developing confidence, and that's helped the progression of the team.
"I feel like we're in a good spot."
Kristen Andrews and Jen Barrett were strong, while midcourter Ash Jacobs showed versatility to swing into goal keeper in the final term.
Alyssa Rule finished the game with 16 goals for the Saints.
Thurgoona has retained fourth spot on the ladder, with Kerrins hoping her side can continue challenging the top teams.
"As a coach, you just want your team to improve and I really do think we have," she said.
In other games, Chiltern defeated Beechworth 55-27, Mitta United toppled Barnawartha 46-21, Kiewa-Sandy Creek outclassed Yackandandah 14-93 and Wahgunyah upstaged Rutherglen 26-43.
