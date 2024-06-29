The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Ready to fight' Liberal candidate to contest Indi chosen

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 29 2024 - 8:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal candidate for Indi James Trenery following his preselection in Benalla. Watching him (from left) prospective son-in-law Toby Getzendorfer, wife Amanda and daughter Georgia. Picture by Mark Jesser
Liberal candidate for Indi James Trenery following his preselection in Benalla. Watching him (from left) prospective son-in-law Toby Getzendorfer, wife Amanda and daughter Georgia. Picture by Mark Jesser

FORMER Indigo Shire mayor James Trenery will represent the Liberal Party against Indi MP Helen Haines in the next federal election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.