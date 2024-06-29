When the game was there to be won, Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams did this

Yarrawonga's Leigh Williams proved the difference in the hard-fought 12-point win over Lavington in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The premiers led by 22 points at half-time, but the undermanned visitors cut the margin to four points with only 10 minutes left.
However, Williams landed a steadying goal and set up another in the 11.12 (78) to 10.6 (66) win.
The Panthers went into the game without their best defender in Jono Spina and one of their best midfielders in Ben Ashley-Cooper and when Williams kicked three goals in the second quarter, the Pigeons looked home.
However, the underdogs cut the margin to 16 points at three-quarter time.
Livewire Lavington duo Darcy Smith and Jake O'Brien played their role in slicing the margin to within a kick, before Williams' major and his goal assist for Bailey Frauenfelder, who finished with a double.
Apart from best on ground Williams (four goals), who has now produced some of his best football of the season in the past two games, ex-AFL player Dan Howe, forward Nick Fothergill, on-baller Perry Lewis-Smith and defender Ned Pendergast featured.
Unfortunately, Pigeons' coach Steve Johnson was ill and apologised for being unable to speak to the media after the game.
Smith landed three, while O'Brien and full-forward Tim Oosterhoff grabbed two apiece.
O'Brien was outstanding with his evasive skills and goal sense, while youngster Jack Costello, on-baller Nico Sedgwick and tall utility Jack Driscoll also impressed.
Lavington fell to Yarrawonga by 11 points in round two, so another thriller against the league's best team augurs well for a season-defining game at home against Albury, while Yarrawonga is again home to Myrtleford.
