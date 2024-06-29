Xavier Allison didn't attract the fanfare of some others, but he's good

Wangaratta Rovers' Xavier Allison is proving one of the recruits of the season after starring in the 20-point win over a gritty Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Allison and long-time star Brodie Filo were superb in the wet conditions in the 7.10 (52) to 4.8 (32) win.
"Xavier was outstanding, while Brodie comes alive in those wet weather games due to all his time playing in Darwin," Hawks' coach Sam Murray praised.
Since arriving in the O and M in 2017, Filo has been among the league's best players, but little was known of Allison.
A long-time gun with Strathmore in the Essendon District Football League, his coolness in defence and efficient ball use is proving pivotal to the Hawks' unexpected surge into second spot with seven rounds left.
It was the Roos' smallest loss of the season in the only wet game this year.
"You can see across the board, it wasn't the greatest day for footy, we just didn't adapt to the conditions quickly enough, but that was something we did at half-time and we were were happy to get the win on a day like that," Murray added.
Defender Charles Ledger played well, while one of the club's two debutants also featured in the best.
Harry Nolan was terrific, while Riley Allan also played his first game.
Last year's under 18s league best and fairest, Allan joined regular senior players Justin Lewis and Finn Osborne against their former team.
The trio played in Corowa-Rutherglen's four-point loss to Wangaratta in the 2022 grand final, prior to the club being forced out of last year's competition, due to a player shortage.
Brady Morton was the home team's best, Ryan Eyers maintained his consistent season, while Nathan Dunstan was also strong.
The Roos are now away to North Albury, while Rovers play the second of the bottom two outfits in Wodonga Raiders.
