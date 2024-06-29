The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Xavier Allison didn't attract the fanfare of some others, but he's good

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 29 2024 - 8:17pm, first published 8:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wangaratta Rovers' Xavier Allison was again terrific.
Wangaratta Rovers' Xavier Allison was again terrific.

Wangaratta Rovers' Xavier Allison is proving one of the recruits of the season after starring in the 20-point win over a gritty Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.