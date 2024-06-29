Bushrangers make a massive statement against the reigning premier

Beechworth has lived up to the hype of being a genuine premiership threat after claiming the prized scalp of defending premier Chiltern at Chiltern on Saturday.
The Bushrangers remain the ladder leaders and are the new flag favourites after their confidence building 7.3 (45) to 5.7 (37) victory over the Swans.
Beechworth led from the outset and established a match-high 22 point lead midway through the third term before the Swans wrestled back the momentum.
Two late goals by coach Brad Hibberson and Brock-Burrum recruit Ron Boulton slashed the margin to eight points in the shadows of three-quarter-time.
But some undisciplined play by the Swans resulted in a 50m penalty which gifted the Bushrangers a goal from the goal square and a 14 point lead at the last break.
Swans co-captain Jayden Vandermeer got the all-important first goal of the final term at the four minute mark to give the home side a sniff of a come-from-behind victory.
But despite the Swans doing most of the attacking during the final term, neither side was able to boot another goal as the Bushrangers weathered the storm to grind out an eight point win.
The victory could come at a cost though with Barton medallist Cam Fendyk forced from the ground during the second-quarter with a shoulder injury.
Fendyk didn't return and has to be in serious doubt ahead of another huge clash this weekend when the Bushrangers host third-placed Yackandandah who beat Kiewa-Sandy Creek to highlight its finals credentials.
Bushrangers coach Tom Cartledge said claiming the prized scalp of the reigning premier would do wonders for their self-belief.
"We knew it was a big challenge and a top-of-the-table clash and wanted to put in a big performance and just have a genuine crack at the reigning premier," Cartledge said.
"In these sorts of conditions, it usually comes down to which side wants it most and we knew it was going to be a grind and a lot of hard work.
"We had the momentum mid-way through that third-term but to Chiltern's credit they showed their fighting qualities and the match could have gone either way in that final term.
"I was just relieved to hear that final siren sound and we were still in front despite not scoring in the last-quarter.
"Credit to our boys, we were able to weather the storm in that last-term when Chiltern threw everything at us.
"They gave us a 49 point touch-up on our home deck in the opening round and if we lost by something similar today, everybody would be saying Chiltern is the benchmark.
"But to turn things around... it helps inject a healthy dose of self-belief into the playing group and we now find ourselves in the thick of the action in the countdown to finals."
Bushrangers midfielder Connor Stone was best-on-ground after a starring role in the midfield and also being able to hit the scoreboard in the low-scoring arm-wrestle.
Stone has gone to another level this year and is in career best form and could be on the podium as one of the premier players in the competition by season's end.
The Bushrangers now boast an 11-1 record and look to have an iron-fisted grip on a top-three finish for the third year in a row.
While the Bushrangers have been disappointing in September for the past two years, they appear to have a side better suited to Sandy Creek this season.
Cartledge downplayed any talk of the Bushrangers of having a stranglehold on the double chance with six rounds remaining.
"Potentially we can finish with the double chance but football is a fickle game and things can change quickly," he said.
"Obviously our goal is to finish top-three again.
"I think we have a more cohesive list this season compared to the past two years and we are a lot more consistent this year.
"Our form has fluctuated over the past two years but this year as coach it was something that I tried to address this season and be more consistent on a weekly basis.
"We have been fortunate so far this season that we have had a similar side most weeks with not a lot of changes with injuries which helps with that consistency."
