Jackson Kelly produced his best game for Albury, which is back in top five

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 30 2024 - 8:31am
Jackson Kelly was superb in Albury's win over Wodonga Raiders.
Jackson Kelly was superb in Albury's win over Wodonga Raiders.

Albury is back in the top five after SANFL premiership player Jackson Kelly produced his best game in the Ovens and Murray Football League's biggest win of a wet round 11 on Saturday.

Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

