Jackson Kelly produced his best game for Albury, which is back in top five

Albury is back in the top five after SANFL premiership player Jackson Kelly produced his best game in the Ovens and Murray Football League's biggest win of a wet round 11 on Saturday.
Kelly kicked an equal match-high two goals as the Tigers restricted the home team to only one major, in the last quarter, in the 8.13 (61) to 1.13 (19) home win.
The Tigers are gunning for a league record-breaking 15 successive top five finishes, but fell out for the first time since round 18, 2008 with a loss to Wangaratta on June 1.
Albury has now posted wins over the two bottom teams in Corowa-Rutherglen and Raiders to move back into fifth, just a win behind third-placed North Albury.
The Tigers face a season-defining away game against strong rivals Lavington, which is only a win behind the visitors.
If Albury is to play finals, it needs a lift from midfielders Kelly, who played in Norwood's 2022 grand final win, reigning Morris medallist Elliott Powell and Fletcher Carroll, with the first two excellent against Raiders.
Teenager Charlie McGrath joined Jake Page, VFL-listed Lucas Conlan and ruck Isaac Muller in the best.
Conlan has been one of the league's top defenders in recent years and the club would love fellow key back Hamish Gilmore to return.
Gilmore hasn't played since round six on May 11 after featuring in the best four times in his six games.
Meanwhile, classy forward Lachie Tiziani hasn't played in six weeks. The former AFL-listed player has only four games, but has been in the best on three occasions.
Raiders were best served by Brad St John and ex-AFL players Cam Ellis-Yolmen and Sam Darley.
