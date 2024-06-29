The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

He's from the west, but Saint Jaxon East is moving in the right direction

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 30 2024 - 9:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myrtleford coach Craig Millar has done a superb job this season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Myrtleford coach Craig Millar has done a superb job this season. Picture by James Wiltshire

Unheralded Myrtleford recruit Jaxon East celebrated his re-signing with a blockbuster display against Wodonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.