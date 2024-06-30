The Border Mail
Wangaratta's Jessie Smith was poleaxed in the final term and looked gone

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 30 2024 - 12:52pm, first published 11:30am
Wangaratta's Charlie Ross just keeps a hold on North Albury's Jack Reynolds on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wangaratta's Charlie Ross just keeps a hold on North Albury's Jack Reynolds on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta's rejuvenated Jessie Smith recovered from one of the biggest collisions of the Ovens and Murray Football League season to realistically keep the club's premiership hopes alive by kicking two goals in the final six minutes to steal a three-point thriller against North Albury on Saturday.

