The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

When Callum Moore moves into the ruck, things just start to happen

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 30 2024 - 12:51pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Cayden Winter was best on ground against Wangaratta, despite a three-point loss on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
North Albury's Cayden Winter was best on ground against Wangaratta, despite a three-point loss on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Pictures by Mark Jesser

Wangaratta's training simulation of closing out thrilling games potentially saved its premiership plans after a pulsating three-point home win over North Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.