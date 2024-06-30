Braedon Kane Williams case possibly heading to a higher court, says police

A case involving an alleged major Border illicit drug dealer might well end up being prosecuted before the District Court.
That was revealed when the matters of Braedon Kane Williams were mentioned recently in Albury Local Court.
Williams, 36, remains in jail, bail refused, and did not appear when Albury court registrar Wendy Howard adjourned his charges to August 6.
"The matter has been referred to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions)," police prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs told Ms Howard.
Sergeant Coombs said the DPP was likely to proceed with the charges on indictment, which meant a prosecution would go before the District Court in Albury.
Williams was arrested in dramatic circumstances after a dangerous car chase through Albury on May 20.
He and another man, John Wayne Payne, were dragged from a burning allegedly stolen vehicle, with the car having been followed from Wodonga by a helicopter.
Williams, 36, is facing dozens of drug supply charges, but has not entered any pleas.
He was once again represented for the brief mention of his matter by lawyer Jaimee Simonsen.
Thirty-two of the charges relate to the alleged supply of a prohibited drug, ranging from small to indictable quantities.
Williams is also charged with receiving property stolen outside NSW and damaging property by fire and explosion.
Ms Howard ordered that the prosecution brief of evidence be served on Legal Aid NSW by August 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.