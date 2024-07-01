GALLERY: Wet, muddy and cold was the order for sports fans on Saturday

Rain, hail or shine The Border Mail photography team is out and about capturing the sporting action across the weekend.
Wangaratta's premiership hopes are alive after kicking two goals in the final six minutes to steal a three-point thriller against North Albury.
In the netball, it all came down to the last quarter at Wangaratta as the Magpies held on to outrun the Hoppers in an epic battle.
Culcairn and Holbrook Football-Netball Clubs paid their respects to Peter Copley with a minute's silence before the senior match at Culcairn.
Beechworth has lived up to the hype of being a genuine premiership threat after claiming the prized scalp of defending premier Chiltern at Chiltern.
Check out the gallery for all the photos.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.