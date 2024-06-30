Winter snow dump excites Alpine Resort, promising a great season ahead

Snow lovers are celebrating after a weekend snowfall blanketed Alpine resorts, providing a boost to the 2024 ski season.
Falls Creek received around 16 centimetres of fresh snow overnight, while Hotham was graced with an impressive 20 centimetres, setting the stage for a memorable July.
General manager of Hotham Alpine Resort Tina Bulford said the weekend was beautiful, with "plenty of fresh snow and people out enjoying it".
"It's been lovely, especially with the sun coming out in the afternoon," she said.
Falls Creek field marketing coordinator Maggie Henschke said that the timing was perfect for the Victorian school holidays.
"It's a winter wonderland up here at Falls Creek," she said.
Hotham Alpine Resort field marketing coordinator Alex Pankiw said conditions were ideal for skiing and snowboarding.
