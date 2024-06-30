Ruthless Roos smash long-standing hoodoo against the Hawks

Yackandandah smashed a long-standing hoodoo and highlighted its flag credentials after a stunning 23-point win over Kiewa-Sandy Creek at Yackandandah on Saturday.
The Roos who contested finals for the first time last year since 2010 notched their first win against the league powerhouse in 14-years.
After an even first quarter, the Roos' miserly defence was able to keep the Hawks goalless in the second and third terms on their way to a 7.15 (57) to 5.4 (34) win.
The impressive win catapulted the Roos to second on the ladder ahead of a clash with ladder leaders Beechworth this weekend with flag favouritism up for grabs.
The fourth-placed Hawks also have a massive clash against grand final nemesis Chiltern and face a must-win match to have any hope of securing a top-three finish.
A jubilant Roos skipper, Ben McIntosh, said the victory over the Hawks was huge in regards to the context of their season.
"We set ourselves for a big performance and it's great for the league with first playing second and third playing fourth on Saturday," McIntosh said.
"Now with Beechworth beating Chiltern and us beating Kiewa, it will be the same again this weekend with first playing second which I guess hasn't happened two weeks in a row for a long time.
"So it was a massive stepping stone to win against Kiewa in regard to our top-three aspirations and it will be the same against Beechworth.
"To smash a hoodoo against Kiewa was really good, we have pushed them recently but haven't been able to beat them.
"Wins like that help build a bit of confidence and we have got a young side that attacks the footy each week no matter who we play."
Jordan Eaton was best-on-ground and led the Roos' miserly defence which is rated the best in the competition.
Sam McKenzie, Ben McIntosh, Zack Leitch, Casey George and Bailey Annett also thrived in the wet and slippery conditions.
McIntosh felt the Roos' relentless pressure was the key to claiming the prized scalp of the Hawks.
"I thought our pressure was first-rate on the weekend, especially by our younger blokes because Kiewa is a physical side," he said.
"That's probably one of their biggest strengths, they hit the ball hard and the young fellas didn't take a backwards step.
"Our back six is a really tight-knit group and we have got some unsung heroes in defence.
"But they just know what their role is in the side and are happy to perform that each week.
"They are doing a fantastic job and there is no weak link down back and that's why we are so hard to score against."
