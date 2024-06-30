Ex-Indigo mayor the Libs' choice for Indi

Indi is an electorate that came to national prominence now 11 years ago thanks to the overthrow of the Liberals' Sophie Mirabella by the independent Cathy McGowan.
Her two terms in the federal Parliament were closely tied to the concept of community representation with the goal of achieving real outcomes for regional Australia. It's an approach that has continued under her independent successor Helen Haines.
The loss of the seat shocked the Liberals deeply, and since then they've wondered how they could possibly get it back.
As Anthony Bunn reports, the party is now pinning its hopes on the profile generated by its pre-selection pick of James Chenery from his days as Indigo mayor. Will this make any real difference, or is the grassroots power inherent in McGowan's and now Haines' orange-clad army be too much to overcome?
