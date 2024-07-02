Dean Street pub sold to operators of several Border bars

An Albury pub has been bought by a national operator with strong ties on the Border.
Australian Venue Co has recently acquired the Dean Street premises, The Bended Elbow, making it the fourth pub in the Twin Cities that the company oversees.
The sale price was not disclosed.
Former owner Gavin Grant will remain at The Bended Elbow as its venue manager.
Beer DeLuxe Albury has been managed by Australian Venue Co since August 2016, before it added Albion Hotel in March 2021 and Wodonga's Birallee Tavern in December 2021.
"We can confirm that we have acquired The Bended Elbow in Albury," an Australian Venue Co spokesperson said.
"It is a great local pub in the heart of town, and we are privileged to have the current owner and management team working alongside us."
Spread over two levels, The Bended Elbow features multiple dining areas, which includes a "Melbourne-style" alfresco laneway in the space formerly occupied by Cremers Stationery and Art, and an open-aired rooftop beer garden.
