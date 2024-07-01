Utility stolen from Wangaratta and found burning in remote area

Police are investigating the theft of a car in Wangaratta, with the stolen utility found burning in a remote location.
The blue Toyota HiLux, which had a rooftop tent and black custom aluminium canopy, was stolen from Templeton Street in Wangaratta.
The theft occurred on Friday night or Saturday morning.
The vehicle was found burning at 5am on Saturday, June 29, on the Boweya-Glenrowan Road at Mount Bruno.
Wangaratta detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information can call (03) 5723 0888 or 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile Wodonga detectives continue to investigate a vehicle fire that also occurred on Saturday morning.
A black Honda Civic hatchback was set alight on the Lincoln Causeway at 4.18am, and was destroyed.
