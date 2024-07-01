Triple treat as Border trap shooter becomes three-time Olympian

Mulwala shooter James Willett is off to his third Olympics after securing his place on the national team for the 2024 Paris Games.
Willett is one of 10 athletes selected by Shooting Australia for the event and will compete in the men's trap alongside countryman Mitchell Iles.
The 28-year-old was just 20 when he made his Olympic debut in Rio in 2016 and placed fifth after narrowly missing out on a shoot-off for bronze.
After an interrupted run into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021 due to COVID restrictions, Willett was ranked 21st, but paired up with Laetisha Scanlan to place seventh in the mixed team trap.
Willett will enter the Games ranked number two in the world and said it had been an "ideal preparation" for his third Olympics.
"I'm taking that experience with me from the last two Olympics and a lot of big events since then," he said.
"I'm trying to take a really positive mindset and I know I've done all the work I can.
"The pressure is going to be there and the big hype around the Olympics. There's been a lot of ups and downs the last couple of years and I'm just grateful to get the opportunity again to compete and make the most of it.
"I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself like I have the last couple of Olympics, I'll take it for what it is.
"I went into Rio world number one and this is a very similar start to the season to what I had back in 2016 because I actually won a gold and a bronze at the World Cups leading up to that."
Willett secured his place at the Paris Games after claiming the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup title in Baku, Azerbaijan in May, with Shooting Australia confirming the final team on Friday, June 28.
"It's been a relief to finally be announced and prepare for the Games now," he said.
"I'm really proud to be able to go to three Olympics and still do a sport I enjoy.
"My consistency overseas has paid off with winning a silver and a bronze last year and then a bronze in Morocco and a gold this year (in Baku) with the World Cup.
"It gives me a bit of confidence going into the Games. My shooting and all of my preparations have been going well, so I'm in a good place.
"I know I've shot scores big enough to what will end up winning the Olympics, so it's just trying to put it all together and perform as best I can."
Although it is the Paris Olympics, Willett will be competing about 277 kilometres south of the French capital, equivalent to the distance between Mulwala and Melbourne.
As a result, he will miss both the opening and closing ceremonies as shooting athletes will be housed in a satellite village closer to the Chateauroux Shooting Centre.
Willett has been just as busy outside of shooting since the Tokyo Games in 2021, getting married to Amy and starting a building apprenticeship with Kennedy Builders in Mulwala.
"Surrounding myself with good people has been important and as you get a bit older, life changes a bit," he said.
"I've had a lot of local support from friends and family and the local community has supported me a lot.
"I've started a mature-age apprenticeship with Kennedy Builders and that's created a good work-life balance.
"A lot of athletes in my position struggle to have employment, but they've allowed me to come and go, which has been a big part of my success.
"You can't keep putting everything you've got into it, you just end up burning yourself out without having anything to fall back on."
Willett flies to England on Saturday, July 6, for the Clay Pigeon Shooting Association World Championships from July 10 to 13, before a week of training in Italy to get set for the men's trap at Paris 2024 on July 29 and 30.
Albury's Jocelyn Bartram will make her Olympic debut in Paris after she was announced as the Hockeyroos goalkeeper on Monday, July 1.
Paris will also be the first Olympics for Jindera rower Fergus Hamilton after he was selected in the men's coxless four events.
Hamilton, 24, who is based at the Reinhold Batschi National Training Centre in Canberra, began rowing on his family's Gippsland dam at the age of 12.
Albury's Lauren Jackson awaits selection for the Australian Opals she looks to reach a fifth Olympics in basketball at the age of 43, while Culcairn's Andrew Hoy, 65, aims for a ninth Olympic Games in equestrian, 40 years after his first in Los Angeles 1984.
