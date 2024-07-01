The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Triple treat as Border trap shooter becomes three-time Olympian

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 1 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mulwala shooter James Willett will represent Australia at a third Olympic Games in Paris on July 29 and 30 after earning a place in the men's trap event. Picture by Mark Jesser
Mulwala shooter James Willett will represent Australia at a third Olympic Games in Paris on July 29 and 30 after earning a place in the men's trap event. Picture by Mark Jesser

Mulwala shooter James Willett is off to his third Olympics after securing his place on the national team for the 2024 Paris Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.