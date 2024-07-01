The Border Mail
Truckie caught with drugs at Wangaratta, woman doubles speed limit

By Blair Thomson
Updated July 1 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 12:00pm
A 23-year-old woman was caught driving at 170kmh on Tone Road at Wangaratta on Friday, June 28. The road has a 80kmh limit with the woman's car impounded. Picture by Victoria Police
Multiple vehicles have been impounded in the Wangaratta region after police intercepted a truck driver on drugs and in possession of drugs, a car at more than double the speed limit, and motorists already banned from the road.

Blair Thomson

