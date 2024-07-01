Truckie caught with drugs at Wangaratta, woman doubles speed limit

Multiple vehicles have been impounded in the Wangaratta region after police intercepted a truck driver on drugs and in possession of drugs, a car at more than double the speed limit, and motorists already banned from the road.
During the most recent intercept, a 54-year-old truck driver tested positive to ice and marijuana on the side of the Hume Freeway on Sunday night.
Police had pulled over the Melton man's heavy combination vehicle at the Dominance rest area about 11.45pm on June 30.
He returned a positive test to the two substances with police awaiting laboratory results.
A search of the northbound truck found small amounts of meth and marijuana and police are investigating possible work diary offences amid fatigue concerns.
The man's prime mover and trailer were issued defect notices due to mechanical issues.
The police air wing was also involved in a safety blitz in Wangaratta on Friday night.
A 23-year-old woman was caught speeding in a V8 Holden wagon at 170kmh on Tone Road about 11pm.
The road has an 80kmh limit.
The driver was charged with offences including reckless conduct endangering life and the vehicle was impounded.
Senior Constable Graeme Weldon said officers recently concluded Operation Hamilton on the Hume Freeway.
"Despite the operation concluding, police will still be out there," he said.
"There's no time or place for drug driving or speeding."
A suspended driver was also caught on the Snow Road at Whorouly on Sunday.
The 22-year-old Williams Landing resident had been returning from Mount Hotham.
Checks showed his vehicle had defects, with his car to be surrendered at a later date and the man to face court.
Police also impounded a 32-year-old man's car at Myrtleford about 9pm on Friday when checks showed the Bunbartha man's licence was suspended.
His vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $2355.
He will face court on summons at a later date.
Senior Constable Weldon said it was important those attending the ski fields drove to the conditions.
"It's school holidays at the moment," he said.
"It's important people carry snow chains and fit them where required.
"People should also check the conditions before they leave, as they constantly vary, and people should drive to those conditions."
