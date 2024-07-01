Alice continues family tradition in her climb to a scouting pinnacle

When Alice McQualter received the Queen's Scout Award, it marked a significant milestone not just for her, but her entire family.
Following in the footsteps of her mother, Veryan, and sister, Lily, who had previously received the same honour, Alice completed the family trifecta.
Alice began her seven-year scouting journey with the 2nd Albury Scout Group and completed her Queen's Scout Award with the Ettamogah Venturer Unit.
Her award was presented by Governor of NSW and Chief Scout of NSW, Margaret Beazley, at Government House in Sydney.
Continuing the family theme, her grandmother, Irene Perry, is also a former Scout.
"I decided to pursue this as both my mum and sister have this achievement," Alice said.
"Seeing my sister coming home and telling me all the fun things she was doing made me want to join Scouts. My mum and nan being previous members of Scouting was also an influence.
"I wanted to continue achieving the Queen's Scout Award in my family, as well as growing and developing my skills."
The Queen's Scout Award aims to widen the interests and knowledge of Venturer Scouts (aged 14 to 17) by encouraging them to push their personal limits.
Beyond her award, Alice participated in various Venturer Scout activities, including attending state and regional camps, volunteering as a leader as part of the requirements for her Duke of Edinburgh Award, learning to drive, snow ski and compose a song.
Alice also planned a series of multi-day hikes from Jingellic in the Woomargama National Park.
Her responsibilities included preparing routes and menus, mentoring participants, conducting risk assessments and contingency plans, managing transport logistics and equipment and drawing up budgets.
