Caravan gutted by fire at rear of Eastern Circuit home, police investigating

A caravan has been gutted by fire in the rear yard of an Eastern Circuit home in East Albury.
Fire crews were called to the property at 8.55pm on Sunday.
The white caravan was fully alight when crews attended the June 30 blaze.
Nobody was inside the caravan, which was destroyed by the flames.
Fire crews remained at the scene until 9.40pm.
Police will investigate the cause of the fire.
"Fortunately there were no injuries," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Stewart Alexander said.
"It was a very intense fire and the caravan was totally destroyed.
"Firefighters did a great job to confine the fire to the caravan."
The incident followed a kitchen fire at a Maple Place home in West Albury earlier in the day.
Crews attended that blaze at 12.10pm on Sunday.
An electrical fire is thought to have sparked the blaze, which caused the occupants to evacuate.
The flames were contained to the kitchen, but smoke caused damage throughout the rest of the property.
"It's a timely reminder for people to have working smoke alarms," Superintendent Alexander said.
"They're an absolute lifesaver.
"It doesn't matter what type of dwelling it is, people need to have smoke alarms installed."
He said it was also important people called 000 immediately in the event of a fire.
There have been several recent house fires in the region, including a blaze that gutted a Cudgewa home on June 26.
Anita Brown and her adult son, Corey, escaped the burning Murray Valley Highway house in the early hours of the morning.
A Mairjimmy house, halfway between Berrigan and Jerilderie, was also gutted about 3.50pm on June 26.
Firefighters remained at the incident for more than two hours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.