Albury United keeper Trent Irvine plays crucial role in Greens' victory

Albury United remains within sight of Albury Wodonga Football Association division one men's leaders Myrtleford Savoy after posting a 2-1 win over Cobram Roar on Sunday.
Neither team scored in the second half.
"It was an arm-wrestle, they started with a few players behind the ball and played with a formation that was heavily defensive, we did well to get a couple of goals, but it became a bit of a grind, from both teams' perspective," United coach Matt Campbell offered.
Melkie Woldemichael landed the Greens' first goal and Sajan Majhi handed the home team a 2-0 lead before Martin Louchet pegged one back for the visitors.
The teams had a number of chances in the second stanza.
"Our keeper Trent Irvine pulled off a couple of good saves, he was pretty solid, while Caleb Martin in the midfield was pretty good," Campbell added.
The Greens are now hoping to have a number of injured or unavailable players back over the coming weeks.
Second-placed United has had two more losses than Myrtleford, but there's still seven rounds left in the regular season.
Myrtleford is home to the Greens in the final round.
United also celebrated the launch of its new field lighting and electronic scoreboard, which was a project funded by the NSW government through the NSW Football Legacy Fund, in association with Albury City Council.
Elsewhere, Albury Hotspurs pipped Melrose FC 4-3, Twin City Wanderers defeated Wangaratta City 2-0, while Wodonga Diamonds beat St Pats FC 9-0.
Meanwhile in division one women's, Albury Hotspurs suffered their first loss.
Melrose FC claimed a thrilling 2-1 away win.
Spurs had conceded only two goals prior to the top of the table clash, but the visitors doubled that tally through Alex Davis and Alicia Torcaso.
Cassandra Davis scored the home team's goal.
The pair doesn't meet again in the regular season, but 'Spurs retain a massive advantage in goal difference of 103 to 54.
In other games, Cobram Roar landed a 9-4 win over Albury United.
Casey Chandler nabbed four goals and Jessica Gannaway a double on the road.
Boomers FC toppled Wodonga Heart 6-1, while Wangaratta City proved too strong for Twin City Wanderers.
