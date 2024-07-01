Pool, hospital plans have councillor fired up and ready to continue on

Labor councillor Darren Cameron has hit out at fellow Albury representative Stuart Baker and Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren in announcing he will be seeking another term in local government.
The Lavington resident said he had "contemplated retiring", instead of seeking a fourth successive term on Albury Council, but was prompted to contest the election in September because of Cr Baker's support for an aquatic centre at Lauren Jackson stadium.
After repeating criticism of the swimming hub as a "chlorinated palace of Versailles" that would cost $151 million, Cr Cameron said the city successfully avoided having to pursue a special rates variation since having three-in-a-row from 2011 to 2014.
"All that financial restraint will be destroyed in one fell swoop if Stuart Baker and his friends get their way," Cr Cameron said.
"People need to be under no illusion a vote for Stuart Baker is a vote for the financial destruction of Albury."
Cr Baker described Cr Cameron's comments as "laughable", saying he would never commit to a wholly council funded aquatics complex.
"There's $1.5 million being put towards producing design and costing of option four, which is aquatics and more courts at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre, that's in the next four years, the 2024-28 delivery plan," Cr Baker said.
"That's what been decided at the moment, that was voted on by all councillors and carried 8-1 and the business case would need to stack up and state and federal support would be needed if it proceeded."
Cr Cameron said MAMA and the Lavington Sports Ground projects, where council failed to secure major government money but proceeded anyway, showed what may occur with the aquatics centre.
Cr Baker fired a barb back at Cr Cameron.
"I hope Cr Cameron will come clean and let his constituents know why he has rarely attended a briefing session or CEO workshop in the two-and-a-half years of this council and will he pledge to do better if elected this time?" Cr Baker said.
Cr Cameron replied: "Unlike Stuart I don't need to be told how to vote by the staff, also I get all the business papers and minutes for those sessions and if I have any questions I get them answered.
"The CEO briefing sessions are an invention of the staff and there's no local government statutory requirement to have them or attend them."
On the Twin Cities hospital debate, Cr Cameron implied Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren was being driven by politics in challenging the Albury upgrade supported by the NSW and Victorian Labor governments.
"We haven't taken the overtly political line that Wodonga has taken but it never gets reported Wodonga has an officer of the Liberal Party as its mayor," Cr Cameron said.
"People can make their own judgements about it, but it's a reality he holds a position in the Liberal Party."
Cr Mildren responded by stating "he can say whatever he wants".
Cr Cameron said: "It's not the role of councils to say where a hospital goes, we can represent our community but the reality is that the views of people are not homogeneous on this."
He also voiced concern that the Albury hospital upgrade had been delayed.
"I warned that this would happen and all political parties do this, they spend money where the community calls most for it," Cr Cameron said.
"A rebuild of the hospital may be the second best option but it's an option both state governments have committed to and we need to do our best to stop delaying it."
