Thrilling game in Hockey Albury Wodonga's top of the table clash

United edged out Wombats 1-0 in Hockey Albury Wodonga division one men on Sunday.
It was a terrific clash between ladder leaders United and second-placed Wombats with Henry Macqueen's effort the difference with his goal.
Falcons defeated Magpies 3-0.
Falcons started the round 12 game strongly, with Max Hobbs scoring halfway through the first quarter.
Charley Wallace then extended the lead in the third quarter and Brandon Kellam in the last.
Magpies worked hard throughout the game, but were unfortunately unable to find the back of the net when given the opportunity.
Magpies' Joel Shepherd, Will Morrison and Micheal Menzies all played a superb defensive, and midfield game, helping to keep the Falcons opportunities limited.
Wodonga and Norths played a 3-all draw.
It was a hard-fought game with six individual goal scorers.
Kurt Beath, Shaun Day and Alistair Peachey scored for Norths, while Wodonga's Joshua Pritchard, Aaron Sonter and Bryn Vallipuram found the net.
In division one women's, Falcons pipped Magpies 1-0.
An early goal to Kate Bardy in the first quarter ended up being the only score.
Magpies shut down a lot of the Falcons' attack to keep the top of the ladder outfit to that lone goal.
United defeated Wombats 6-1.
But it was the understrength Wombats who had a fast start, scoring via a Jaspa Wegener breakaway goal.
However, United soon took control of the match after quarter-time with its strong play, netting six unanswered goals from Seana Blain, Nadia Burns, Sara Lumby and Lynn Macaulay, while Rachael Guy scored a double.
Wegener, Teeah Bungey and Teagan James were the standouts for Wombats, while Zoey James and Guy featured for United.
And Norths toppled Wodonga 3-2.
The first two quarters were almost even with Waihuia Hohepa the only goal scorer, deflecting a pass into the circle with an unstoppable effort.
Wodonga's intensity stepped up after the half-time break to level the score with Olivia Milnaric scoring, but Norths rose too with Hohepa again finding the back of the net.
A third goal from Norths through Channy Beath gave Norths a 3-1 buffer before Wodonga again scored with Milnaric putting the ball away, but it wasn't enough to clinch a draw.
And at representative level in the Capital League, Central defeated the Albury Wodonga Spitfires' men 9-2.
