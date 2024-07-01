Injured driver still in critical condition a week after Splitters Creek crash

A man remains in a critical condition in hospital a week after a crash at Splitters Creek.
The utility driver, 64, crashed into a telehandler on the Riverina Highway about 7am on June 24 after the machine fell from a trailer.
The 64-year-old was cut from the utility and taken to Albury hospital in a critical condition before being moved to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne.
A spokesman confirmed the man remained in a critical condition on July 1.
A 51-year-old truck driver, who had been towing the telehandler, only suffered minor injuries.
He will appear in Albury Local Court on July 17 on charges including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and towing a vehicle when unsafe.
