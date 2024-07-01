Saved boy from fatal house fire in 2004, then he fell into drug addiction

A man who took police on "extremely dangerous" pursuits across Albury had battled illicit drug addiction since helping rescue a boy from a fatal house fire two decades ago.
Albury Local Court was told that Benjamin James Groves had never sought help to tackle his addiction and the mental health issues he developed after the September 4, 2004, blaze.
Groves was handed 14 months' jail over the events of May 20, 2024, but will be released from custody, after six weeks' bail refused, to serve the term by way of an intensive corrections order.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys told the unemployed 39-year-old on Monday, July 1, that the pursuit was so serious that no other sentence other than custody was appropriate.
But Ms Humphreys said Groves' rehabilitation and the community's protection would not be best served by way of full-time custody.
Groves previously pleaded guilty to police pursuit, dangerous driving, unlicensed driving and possession of a prohibited drug on his first appearance in court over the charges laid following his arrest in a Thurgoona backyard.
He was hiding at the Lacebark Court property after abandoning his silver Hyundai Getz, having hit speeds up to 50kmh above the limit in residential streets across Albury.
"It was an extremely dangerous act ... given he was driving at excessive speed and into oncoming traffic," Ms Humphreys said.
Earlier, defence lawyer Hannah Straughan submitted that the offending occurred within the context of dealing with his father's recent death from lung cancer and his mother becoming ill - she required an oxygen cylinder while supporting him in court on Monday.
Ms Humphreys noted how information before the court revealed Groves received an Australian bravery award in 2008 for helping rescue a young boy from a Springdale Heights house fire that killed the child's sister, 3, and father.
Groves was at a party nearby when the fire began about 11.30pm. He heard the children crying from inside the burning Gem Place home and - he said before receiving the award from then Governor-General Michael Jeffery - "I kicked the back door in and I was in and out of the house about five or six times".
In 2007, a Supreme Court judge sentenced Wodonga man James Harry Barton, then 50, to 42 years' jail.
Barton drugged the children with methadone before setting the house on fire to cover his tracks. He had first shot their father with a rifle and beat him so severely the rifle butt broke in two.
A jury had found him guilty of the girl's murder, of the father's manslaughter and of the boy's attempted murder. The killings were the result of years of blackmail and violent intimidation by the father towards Barton and others in the Albury area.
Ms Humphreys said that while Groves receiving the award demonstrated good character, he also had a "significant" criminal history - for violence, but not for driving offences.
The court previously heard that Groves, who had never held a driver's licence, took police on consecutive pursuits that were so dangerous that they had to give up.
It was the Victoria Police Air Wing who tracked him to Thurgoona.
Police were also helped by multiple triple zero calls made by other motorists confronted just minutes earlier by the sight of his silver Hyundai Getz heading north into oncoming traffic in the south-bound lanes of the Hume Freeway.
Groves, who had a female passenger in the front seat, was driving south on Sanders Road, Lavington, at 2.15pm when police decided to stop him for alcohol and drug testing.
As he turned into Urana Road, police activated the warning lights and siren on their car. But Groves hit the accelerator and "dangerously manoeuvred" around nearby traffic.
"(Groves) turned onto Corella Street at a speed not less than 90kmh in a residential 50kmh zone, and failed to stop or reduce speed for a stop sign," police said.
He turned into Fallon Street and sideswiped a gutter, then headed east over the Hume Highway at 100kmh in a 50kmh zone.
Groves then crossed to the wrong side of the road without reducing speed and headed into oncoming traffic.
Soon after abandoning their pursuit, police saw Groves' Victorian-registered car stopped at the intersection of Fallon Street and Racecourse Road.
They pulled over, got out of their car and began walking over to arrest him.
But Groves suddenly accelerated, making his way to Elizabeth Mitchell Drive and then the Riverina Highway at 120kmh in an 80kmh speed zone.
Police abandoned their pursuit for a second time when Groves crossed to the wrong side of the road, into oncoming traffic, to avoid road spikes.
Groves' car was seen in Schubach Street, East Albury, at 2.22pm and he soon reached 100kmh in a 50kmh zone.
He drove on the wrong side of the road, overtaking other cars before moving back into the correct lane, then turned on to the freeway and headed north - in the southbound lane.
Groves then abandoned his car in Thurgoona and was soon arrested.
Ms Humphreys ordered Groves to complete 150 hours of community work under the order and banned him from using alcohol or illicit drugs, as well as completing specialised programs addressing his issues.
He was disqualified from holding a licence for three years.
