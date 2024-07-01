Border housing sector to receive massive boost with 300-lot subdivision

A 300 housing lot subdivision is expected to begin construction in Thurgoona later this year.
The sales campaign for the $70 million residential development, named Hilltops by Birchmore, started this week after Albury Council approved stage one of the project.
The first stage will see 177 housing lots be built at 710 Riverina Highway, Thurgoona.
A further 123 lots are expected to be freed up, subject to council approval.
Birchmore managing director Andrew Peters said construction was expected to start in the third quarter of 2024.
"Hilltops By Birchmore will provide affordable, traditional lot sizes between 450 and 865 square metres, as well as some limited opportunities for lots up to 1400 square metres across an initial 17.7 hectares of the overall site," he said.
Mr Peters said Thurgoona was selected for the project due to its rapid population growth and demand for housing.
"We're acutely aware of the housing shortfall," he said.
"Census data shows Albury's population is set to reach 76,341 people by 2041. According to council, the region will require around 400 new homes each year to address this population growth over the coming decades.
"I think by injecting new supply and providing options for the community, it helps to provide them with housing options and make sure that we maintain enough supply to keep up with this growing demand."
Although not part of the development, future residents will be within walking distance from a proposed "major neighbourhood centre", supermarket and new schools, as outlined in the Thurgoona Wirlinga Precinct Structure Plan.
Mr Peters said close to 50 per cent of the housing lots in stage one had already been sold.
"We're also announcing that we're doing an essential workers initiative whereby we'll be providing discounted lots and incentives to the essential workers in Albury-Wodonga," he said.
Birchmore said it would be seeking tenders for a construction company to undertake the project in the coming months.
