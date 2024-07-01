The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Demons notch first win in two-years after upset over the Roos

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 1 2024 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corryong's Jarrod Woodall tries to give his Tumbarumba opponent the slip. Picture by Debbie Harrap
Corryong's Jarrod Woodall tries to give his Tumbarumba opponent the slip. Picture by Debbie Harrap

Corryong emerged from one of its darkest periods in the club's proud history after an upset victory over Tumbarumba and their first in two years at Corryong on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.