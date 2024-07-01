Demons notch first win in two-years after upset over the Roos

Corryong emerged from one of its darkest periods in the club's proud history after an upset victory over Tumbarumba and their first in two years at Corryong on Saturday.
The Demons snapped a 752 day and 26-match winless streak with their 11.7 (73) to 6.13 (49) win.
Their last win was by 23 points over Federal in round 8, 2022 with the Swans going into recess at the end of that season.
The victory sparked scenes of jubilation from long-suffering players, supporters and officials who crammed the change room to belt out the club song with plenty of gusto.
Demons coach Dan McCarthy, who is sidelined with a knee-injury, said it was a special moment when the final siren sounded.
"It was a pretty special win given the circumstances," McCarthy said.
"It was just priceless to see the joy on the faces of all the locals and the playing group who have stuck by the club as it battled the past couple of years.
"We had a lot of people in the rooms and it was a fairly emotional win."
Tumbarumba were favourites to win the match after winning by 46 and four points in their two previous matches so far this season.
The Roos were also coming off their best win of the season after beating Bullioh the previous round after the inclusion of Matt Suckling for a one-off appearance.
But it was the Demons who made an early statement by booting five goals to none in the opening term with Samuel Irwin, Cameron Sheather and Andrew Hodgson all in the thick of the action.
The home side opened up a handy 31-point lead at the first break which was a lead they refused to surrender.
"We started well which was the focus because there was a bit of rain predicted to arrive at around half-time," McCarthy said.
"The third-quarter the opposition got the momentum and we had no bench after a few injuries and I thought we might struggle to hang on.
"We got the first goal of the last quarter which gave us a bit of breathing space.
"But I wasn't really confident of winning until the last five minutes.
"I thought we were unlucky not to beat them last time we played, I thought we were the better side but we got beat by four points.
"Singing the club song for the first time was a bit interesting because I thought some of the new recruits might struggle to know the words but everyone seemed to sing along."
