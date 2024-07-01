Helen Haines paints herself as sensible operator in reply to Liberal labels

Indi MP Helen Haines has responded to criticism by her newly installed Liberal election rival, saying she takes a sensible approach to politics without relying on the directions of party bosses.
The independent parliamentarian was attacked by Liberal candidate James Trenery in his brochure designed to win the support of Indi preselectors at Benalla on Saturday, June 29.
The former Indigo Shire mayor tagged Dr Haines a "social justice activist" and "Canberra-centric" in his document and flagged his approach under the heading "a new plan to win".
"We can hold Helen Haines accountable for the poor decisions and wrong priorities of this hopeless Labor government," Mr Trenery wrote.
"Highlight Helen Haines standing idly by while Labor rip hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from our region in cancelled infrastructure projects and broken promises."
In response to Border Mail questions about Mr Trenery's views, Dr Haines provided a statement that outlined her methodology.
"I congratulate Mr Trenery on his preselection by the Liberal Party and I welcome a robust contest of ideas ahead of the next federal election," Dr Haines said.
"I am proud of my record as the independent federal member for Indi, fighting for results on the issues I know are deeply important to the people in our region and holding the major parties to account.
"As an independent representative, I am advocating for a single-site hospital on the Border, more affordable housing, easing cost-of-living pressures, addressing telecommunications challenges, and ensuring our regional and rural communities benefit from the energy transition to net zero.
"My clear-eyed focus is on helping people right across Indi, not on directions from party bosses.
"People in Indi know they can rely on me to stand up for them, to take a sensible, evidence-based, values-led approach to politics.
"Whether it's Centrelink, Medicare, aged care or NDIS, I understand the challenges people in our communities are facing and I never give up on resolving their issues."
Dr Haines cited the establishment of a national anti-corruption body and the securing of funding for the Flying Fruit Fly Circus School, natural disaster recovery, Benalla Art Gallery, school infrastructure and Indigo Creek Road bridge as achievements.
Meanwhile, Nationals member for Ovens Valley Tim McCurdy says he would like to see his party stand a candidate in Indi at the next federal election.
"Ideally if we can find a suitable candidate I would like us to have a run in Indi," Mr McCurdy said.
"I think it's important for the Nationals to fly the flag all the time in elections to show that we are standing up for regional Australia.
"Ultimately though it is a decision for head office."
Since Liberal MP Sophie Mirabella lost Indi to independent Cathy McGowan in 2013, the Nationals have stood at the three subsequent elections but have seen their share of the vote fall in each contest.
Wangaratta's Marty Corboy netted 17.2 per cent in 2016, former Wodonga mayor Mark Byatt secured 9.45 per cent and Rutherglen's Liz Fisher attracted 3.79 per cent.
