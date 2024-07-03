Wodonga's own self-confessed dad rapper can freestyle with the best of them

Luke McClounan knew from a young age he wanted to be a rapper.
Raised at Wangaratta, Mr McClounan's cousin burnt him a CD by US rapper Eminem, which really hit home.
By the time he was 15, he was committed to following that path.
Under the stage name Luke Mac, Mr McClounan made a brand for himself in Melbourne in his early 20s.
He had opened for hip hop artist Pez and rapper 360, played at shows that drew thousands and had eight million streams across his social media platforms.
He had met every major Australian rapper he'd grown up listening to.
"A highlight was when I did a run of five shows with (Australian hip hop recording artist) Seth Sentry," he said.
"He pulled me up to freestyle with him every night!"
Having moved to the Border two years ago with his wife Renee and their son Harrison, then aged six months, Mr McClounan welcomed family life and got a job with Regent Cinemas Albury Wodonga as their digital marketing manager.
The couple has just welcomed twin boys, Logan and Ashton, six weeks ago.
Now the self-confessed "dad rapper" and hip hop funnyman could indulge his passion for movies during the day and music after hours.
Comedic rap is his thing and he had already released three songs this year.
Mr McClounan also hit the ground running in the Border musical theatre scene.
In 2023, he had lead roles in Chicago, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and School of Rock.
This year he will add Country Hope fundraiser and singing competition, On Key 4 Kids, to his repertoire.
Mr McClounan will team up with vocal mentor Lauren Schmutter.
"I'm very excited about it!" he said.
"But I couldn't do all of the things I do without my very supportive wife, Renee."
As part of On Key 4 Kids 2024, 12 community contestants have been paired with mentors to learn and perform a duet at a gala event at the SS&A Club in Albury on Saturday, October 12.
Aside from Mr McClounan, other contestants included Farrer MP Sussan Ley, Andrea Lever (Ray White Albury North real estate agent), Matthew Griffith (2AY), Caitlin Clarke (Border Show Business Academy co-founder), Anjay Zazulak (buyers agent and international circuit tennis player), Johnny Rodriguez (Concrete Rodriguez), Tom Last (Elders), Celeste Walsh (Country Hope family), Emily Wilson (CSU - Albury-Wodonga student), Heidi McKay (Melrose Primary School assistant principal) and Chantelle Hutchins (Stean Nicholls Real Estate).
Mr McClounan will kick off his fundraising campaign in Albury soon.
The action-comedy feature Deadpool & Wolverine was coming out soon and sure to be in the mix for a movie night.
Support Mr McClounan's On Key 4 Kids campaign through the Country Hope website.
For more information about the campaign, to sponsor or donate, visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.