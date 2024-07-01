The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Saints and Bulldogs produce first draw of the TDFL season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 1 2024 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saints coach Zack Pleming felt the match could have gone either way without surprising after the Bulldogs led by eight points at the last change.
Saints coach Zack Pleming felt the match could have gone either way without surprising after the Bulldogs led by eight points at the last change.

Wodonga Saints swung a double selection surprise which helped the league battlers force a thrilling draw with Thurgoona at Martin Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.