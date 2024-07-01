Saints and Bulldogs produce first draw of the TDFL season

Wodonga Saints swung a double selection surprise which helped the league battlers force a thrilling draw with Thurgoona at Martin Park on Saturday.
The Saints included Indigenous duo Brendan Kantilla and Adam Tipungwuti for the clash against the Bulldogs.
Tipungwuti, is the cousin of former Essendon fan favourite Anthony McDonald-Tipunguti while Kantilla has previously played for Wodonga Raiders.
The pair had an instant impact as the Saints went within a whisker of causing one of the biggest upsets of the TDFL season against the Bulldogs.
With scores level in the dying seconds, Wodonga Saints ruckman Brodie A'Vard had a shot from 50m which sailed out on the full.
The final siren sounded seconds later.
Saints coach Zack Pleming felt the match could have gone either way without surprising after the Bulldogs led by eight points at the last change.
"It was certainly a thriller that could have gone either way and an arm-wrestle all day," Pleming said.
"Both sides probably missed some chances late that would have won them the match.
"We were eight points up with about eight minutes to go and I thought they might have been enough to snatch the win.
"But Thugroona got a goal and then another two points in a row to level the scores.
"Then they hit the front after kicking another point with less than two minutes left.
"We then got another point to level the scores.
"Big Brode's (A'Vard) had a shot with about five seconds left from 50m which he would kick most other days.
"But it sailed left and went out on the full unfortunately and it was the last kick of the day."
Pleming revealed Kantilla had decided to join Wodonga Saints before the clearance deadline while Tipungwuti had previously played against Tallangatta in round two.
Tipungwuti, who is a clever small forward, booted two goals against the Hoppers and three on the weekend.
"Getting both Brendan and Adam is a bit of a bonus with six rounds remaining," Pleming said.
"We are hoping that they play three, possibly four of the last six matches.
"They are not living on the Border at the moment but are hoping to relocate here after the bye which will be good.
"We feel we have got some winnable matches coming up and want to finish the season as strongly as possible."
The Saints sit tenth with a 3-8 record plus a draw and play Tallangatta, Barnawartha, Beechworth, Dederang-Mt Beauty, Mitta United and Wahgunyah in the run home.
