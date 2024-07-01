Tributes for beloved Wodonga policeman, dad, grandfather after his passing

A police funeral will be held for a Wodonga officer following his passing.
Mick Richardson is being remembered for his sense of humour and love for his family following his death on June 25.
The 54-year-old father-of-five and grandfather-of-one had volunteered as a diver with the Corowa Rescue Squad before joining the police force in August 2013.
His former wife Vicki McDougall said the senior constable had always been keen to help others in some way.
"He was thinking of joining the army or having some other kind of service to the community," she said.
"He thought policing would be a good role to take on.
"He had been in management at Uncle Tobys then volunteered in the rescue squad, which I think probably spurred him on to take it a step further.
"He was quite passionate about it.
"The work weighed quite heavily on him but he still had that need to go out and help others."
The 54-year-old grew up in Western Australia, moved to Melbourne at 19, and lived on the Border from the age of 21.
He had also worked in a funeral home before joining Victoria Police as an older recruit.
He welcomed children Brooke, Cody, Brady, Lachlan and Aiden into the world, and became a grandfather to Reign in 2023.
He was a stepfather to Paige and was going to welcome his second grandchild Memphis at the time of his passing.
Senior Constable Richardson spent his entire policing career in Wodonga.
Outside of work, he was a keen guitarist who particularly enjoyed music from the 1970s and 1980s.
"He also had the funniest sense of humour," Mrs McDougall said.
"He could put out one liners and make everyone laugh.
"Humour was a big part of his life."
His fiancee Tamara Dixon said the 54-year-old was also keen on fishing and building projects.
She has been buoyed by the support of the policing community, which has included visits from high ranking officers from Melbourne to offer their condolences.
"They're all just devastated," Ms Dixon said of Senior Constable Richardson's colleagues.
"They still can't believe it.
"I can't believe it.
"He was such a popular man and everyone is shocked and devastated.
"He was a fun loving larrikin, a very, very likeable person who just wanted to help his community."
Victoria Police is offering support to his colleagues.
Mrs McDougall hopes his passing is a catalyst for others to seek help.
A police funeral will be held at The Lincoln on July 12 at 1pm.
