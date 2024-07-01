The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fatigued paramedic rolls ambulance 18 hours after shift started: union

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated July 1 2024 - 7:48pm, first published 7:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian Ambulance Union says a fatigued paramedic's rollover in the early hours of Thursday, June 27, could have been far more serious. Picture supplied
The Victorian Ambulance Union says a fatigued paramedic's rollover in the early hours of Thursday, June 27, could have been far more serious. Picture supplied

A fatigued Myrtleford paramedic has rolled his ambulance while driving home more than 18 hours after his shift began, a union representative says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.