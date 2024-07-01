With selection success, Olympics lie ahead

Now we can say the Paris Olympics will start this month.
If it feels a long wait between Games for the likes of us, imagine the experience of elite athletes such as shooter James Willett and hockey goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram.
Safely selected at last, it's been a lengthy process for both of them, as they strive for their third and first Olympics respectively.
They have told reporter Beau Greenway about the excitement, relief, joy and satisfaction that has come with being chosen to represent their country, along with the understanding their task is not yet complete.
Moving from sport to politics, Indi MP Helen Haines has responded to criticism from newly preselected Liberal candidate James Trenery, telling Anthony Bunn she is proud of her record and takes "a sensible, evidence-based, values-led approach to politics".
Read more about these stories and many more in the headlines below and, as always, thanks for your support.
Hope it's a terrific Tuesday.
Janet Howie, The Border Mail, deputy editor
