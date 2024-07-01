Road rage turns into assault on a Border highway, police seek two men

A Wodonga road rage incident led to an assault that is now being investigated by police.
Officers on Tuesday, July 2, have released images and descriptions of two men who may be able to assist with inquiries after the event on Friday, June 21.
Police said a dark-coloured Ford Ranger cut off another vehicle on the Hume Freeway before the Ranger stopped in the middle of the Melrose Drive off-ramp about 3.15pm.
"Investigators were told two males exited the Ranger and assaulted the 33-year-old male victim on the road," police said in a statement.
The two men got back into the Ranger and fled the scene towards Moloney Drive.
The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police said the Ford Ranger was described as a dual-cab utility, black or charcoal grey in colour, with a tub.
The driver of the Ranger is described as about 180 centimetres tall, aged mid to late 30s, with an olive complexion, short dark hair, unshaven, and dark-coloured eyes.
He was wearing an orange hi-vis jumper or hoodie, black pants and work boots.
"The passenger is perceived to be Caucasian in appearance and about 177 centimetres tall," police said.
"He was wearing a white cap, brown hoodie, black shorts, and white Nikes."
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, CCTV or any other information that could assist police can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
