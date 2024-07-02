State gong for designer behind Albury's riverside precinct

The Albury riverside precinct has only been open a year but has already been recognised with two state awards for its design.
Australian Institute of Landscape Architects confirmed the project, which includes an accessible boardwalk, barbecue areas and viewing platforms of the Murray River, won Regional Achievement and Landscape Architecture awards in the parks and open spaces category at the 2024 NSW State Awards in Sydney on Thursday, June 27.
The $6.5 million precinct stretches more than a kilometre along the banks of the Murray River, with a rivercraft pontoon, canoe launch spot and rest points along the way.
Brisbane-based Group GSA was behind the design.
Albury mayor Kylie King said she was thrilled to have the riverside precinct recognised in this way.
"It's a credit to the architect Group GSA, who converted the community's vision for this area into a concept that enabled us to create a public space that so effectively connects people with the Murray River," she said.
"It has transformed what was an underused and underappreciated space into a peaceful and welcoming community asset that caters for a range of uses, from community events to contemplative walks."
Shaded picnic areas and open spaces have provided the opportunity for community events, the first of which was held in October 2023, and has led to a path network that links to the Wagirra Trail, Wonga Wetlands and Albury Swim Centre.
"Albury riverside precinct is a landmark project that has transformed the underutilised and underappreciated Murray River area, in turn reorienting the life of Albury town to the beauty of the Murray River," the awards jury stated.
"Multi-use areas, an elevated boardwalk and floating dock, and passive and active recreation areas cater for people of all abilities, diverse needs as well as supporting regional tourism, commercial, community and cultural events.
"A popular, thoughtfully designed riverside spot, promoting health and wellbeing, that has been embraced by the community."
Projects in Shellharbour, Shoalhaven and Cessnock also received awards.
Albury riverside precinct will progress to the National Landscape Architecture Awards later in the year.
