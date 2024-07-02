The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

State gong for designer behind Albury's riverside precinct

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 2 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The elevated boardwalk was a key feature of Albury's riverside precinct that saw its designers land two Australian Institute of Landscape Architects NSW awards. File picture
The elevated boardwalk was a key feature of Albury's riverside precinct that saw its designers land two Australian Institute of Landscape Architects NSW awards. File picture

The Albury riverside precinct has only been open a year but has already been recognised with two state awards for its design.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.