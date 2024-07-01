'Not our intention to cause distress': Ambulance Victoria reacts

UPDATE: An Ambulance Victoria has executive apologised to a North East paramedic after he was feeling discredited by the emergency service.
Executive director of regional operations Danielle North was responding to Myrtleford paramedic Jim Avard who told radio station 3AW of his frustration at Ambulance Victoria after he rolled his vehicle due to fatigue.
"That was certainly not the intent to cause any distress and we have reached out to Jim, through his family, to make contact when he's ready to...meet with us," Ms North told 3AW on Tuesday July 2.
"(We) certainly acknowledge that was not the intent, it was just wanting to understand.
"Often these incidents are multi-factorial and (it was) wanting to understand the impact of the ramping, the impact of going across the border and the fatigue rules and the like, to understand the circumstances further.
"(We) certainly absolutely did not intend to cause any distress at all."
Ms North was asked how many overtime hours had been tallied in the Hume region this year, but could not say.
She said paramedics "certainly" were not rostered for 18 hours, but added in remote parts of Victoria there were particular challenges.
Ms North cited ramping at Wangaratta and the demand from NSW for ambulance services as key issues.
EARLIER: A Myrtleford paramedic feels Ambulance Victoria has discredited him after he rolled his ambulance about 400 metres from his home following a shift that ran across 18 hours.
Jim Avard spoke to Melbourne radio station 3AW on Tuesday, July 2, following news of his ordeal breaking on Monday, July 1.
"I felt like they discredited me (and are) not supporting me and I've worked with them for 23 years," Mr Avard said.
He said he had submitted an online health and safety form on Sunday, June 30, following the rollover which happened in the early hours of Thursday, June 27, after his rostered shift started the previous morning.
"That started it was an 18-and-a-half-hour shift, it was 18 hours and 27 minutes to be exact, it was continuous from 7am and I can't believe that they discredited that," Mr Avard said, adding the ambulance was subject to vehicle tracking data.
Ambulance Victoria had said it was investigating the incident via driving standards and health and safety teams.
"AV is reviewing the circumstances, including the movement of the ambulance between arriving back in Myrtleford at 12.39am on Thursday, June 27, until the rollover at 1.26am," a spokesperson said.
"However, there is no indication the paramedic was dispatched to a case at that time."
Mr Avard had been called to an emergency case at Corowa, while ramped at the Wangaratta hospital, at about 9.30pm.
Then while en route to his Myrtleford home he was alerted to a job involving an 80-year-old with chest pain and assisted the trainee paramedic before a Bright car arrived.
After restocking the ambulance at the branch he proceeded to go to his residence.
"I was obviously tired, it had been a long day and as I was driving up my driveway, the pager went off and I didn't see it and I thought they can't be paging me for another job now," Mr Avard said.
He said it was a duty manager asking him to log his fatigue break so he would be uncontactable for 10 hours.
"I just said 'na, I'm going back'... I'll take the ambulance and the pager back to the branch and pick up my own private car and then come home," Mr Avard said.
"I wanted to distance myself from the ambulance and the pager and my car wasn't there, I had it serviced during the day and it wasn't dropped off.
"I thought 'I'm going to have to drive home again', so I turned around and drove home and would have been 400 metres from my road and I've veered off the road and rolled the ambulance."
Mr Avard believed he may have fallen asleep with his eyes open.
Following the upending of his vehicle, he was stuck.
"I was upside down in the ambulance, I couldn't get out of the ambulance, I was trapped by the seat belt and had my phone in my pocket and I couldn't get my phone out because my seat belt was over it," Mr Avard said.
He said a safety alert system had gone off from the ambulance, alerting a command post, after he pressed a duress button.
The paramedic was then flown to Melbourne for treatment.
Mr Avard said he had previously raised concerns about fatigue.
"I've put in these health and safety claims for probably over 12 months now, in and around fatigue and being dispatched to non-urgent cases overnight on-call just creates fatigue, more fatigue and there hasn't been anything that has come out of that," he said.
