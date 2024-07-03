'It's always a military operation to get this band on the road'

From their self-titled 2013 debut album through to 2016's Sierra Kilo Alpha and Saturn Return, 2018's Ska Classics and TV & Movie Themes and Read All About It! and 2019's Transmission Friday's, Melbourne Ska Orchestra also unleashed a live album in 2020, as well as two compilation albums including the ARIA-winning One Year Of Ska in 2019 and, most recently 2023's 20 Years Young.

