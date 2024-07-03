'It's always a military operation to get this band on the road'

Melbourne Ska Orchestra will celebrate its 21st anniversary with a new national tour.
Headed by the North East's own Nicky Bomba (formerly of the John Butler Trio), the fun-loving outfit has up to 26 members in its epic live shows.
From humble beginnings in St Kilda, Melbourne Ska Orchestra (MSO) had played the international stages of Glastonbury, Istanbul, Montreal, Edinburgh and New York.
Initially formed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the birth of ska (1963-2003), their infectious energy soon earned them a coveted slot at Bluesfest and WOMADelaide.
A genre that combines Jamaican and Caribbean rhythms, ska has punk rock energy and horn sections.
Starting at Cairns on Friday, August 16, MSO's Outlaws and Offbeats Tour will go to Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast, Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney, Canberra, Castlemaine, Margaret River, Perth, Melbourne, and wind up on Saturday, October 19, in Adelaide.
Bright-based Bomba, a multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter, had played in bands from Bomba to Bustamento and worked with greats like Joe Camilleri and Ross Hannaford.
He said there was zero sign of Melbourne Ska Orchestra slowing down anytime soon.
"It's been quite an amazing journey so far," he said.
"This whole ramshackle thing we call the orchestra was created from a love of ska and the fun vibes surrounding it all.
"We had no idea it would translate so well with everyone, and it still feels like we have a lot more to create."
Energetic, bombastic and bustling with finely-honed mayhem, a MSO live show is one for the ages, with performances including multiple major festival appearances, three international tours as well as countless Australian appearances including Wandiligong Nut Festival.
"As always the MSO show is a bit of a spectacular time with great tunes, upvibes, energising grooves and a real connection with the crowd," Bomba said.
"We believe a strong interaction with the audience is vital to a great experience."
Bomba said it was always a military operation to get the band on the road.
"It's much like a soccer team playing in the national competition," he said.
"So, when all the planets align and we're actually on the plane and in the bus and doing soundchecks it's really a ready-made family party.
"We always have fun; we usually go out with a touring party of 20-plus.
"That's a lot of rooms, airfares and a hefty catering expense. I feel sorry for our tour manager sometimes but thankfully he has a happy disposition!"
From their self-titled 2013 debut album through to 2016's Sierra Kilo Alpha and Saturn Return, 2018's Ska Classics and TV & Movie Themes and Read All About It! and 2019's Transmission Friday's, Melbourne Ska Orchestra also unleashed a live album in 2020, as well as two compilation albums including the ARIA-winning One Year Of Ska in 2019 and, most recently 2023's 20 Years Young.
Embracing influences spanning classic OG Jamaican Ska from The Skatalites, Toots and The Maytals and early Bob Marley, MSO's take on the ska realms also drew nods from the Two-Tone UK wave including The Specials, Madness along with a cocktail of grooves from around the world including funk, reggae, cumbia, dancehall, salsa, samba and healthy seasoning of jazz.
"I feel pretty lucky to perform music that I love with an amazing array of musical outlaws!" Bomba said.
"This mighty big band really is a spectacle to behold and the energy that I feel on stage inspires me to connect with our audiences on the highest level possible."
Tickets are available from melbourneskaorchestra.com
