Keeping the fire burning: tell stories and dance to celebrate culture

The biggest NAIDOC week event on the Border is returning, encompassing this year's theme of "keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud".
The family fun day will be held on Sunday, July 7, from 10.30am to 3pm next to the Burraja Indigenous Cultural and Environmental Discovery Centre in Gateway Village, Wodonga, marking the beginning of the week.
Barkindiji-Ngiyampaa woman and Albury-Wodonga NAIDOC committee chairperson Summer Matthews is looking forward to showcasing her culture to the Border.
"Everybody's going to go home feeling like they're part of culture, like they've got a piece of it with them," she said.
"That's how we're going to keep those fires burning and keep it alive."
She will be spending the day preparing and adding to a large bonfire that will showcase the event.
"I'm really looking forward to making that fire as big as possible," she said.
Munanjali, Minjungbul and Wiradjuri man, musician and internet personality Isaac Compton will be headlining the day.
Traditional owners will also be providing their expertise to the community, with free workshops of spear making, stone knapping, weaving, jewellery making and boomerang decorating on offer.
Ms Matthews hopes thousands of people will turn up to celebrate.
"The more the merrier, it's going to be a beautiful day," she said.
There will be storytelling, with event-goers also having the opportunity to be painted with traditional ochre and join the songlines and dance group.
Quinn Music and The Muirs are set to serenade audiences while the community can enjoy a free barbecue and baked goods.
There are set to be dances from Wagarra Dance Group, Albury Aboriginal Women's Dance Group, Dinawans Connection and Maliyan Mob.
It is also hoped children will enjoy an obstacle course put on by the Defence force.
The event is family-friendly, with everyone from all nationalities and backgrounds welcome, and is alcohol free.
Celebrations will follow throughout the week on the Border, with more information of other events found on the Albury Wodonga NAIDOC Committee Facebook page.
