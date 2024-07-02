Another abandoned car, covered in graffiti, set on fire in North East

Another dumped car has been set on fire in the North East, with an abandoned Holden Astra damaged on Monday night.
The car had been abandoned near the intersection of the Wodonga-Yackandandah Road and Ashworth Lane at Staghorn Flat for several weeks.
It had been covered in graffiti.
Fire crews were called about 10pm on July 1 when the driver's seat was set on fire.
The incident follows a recent spate of fires involving dumped cars.
An abandoned car on the Lincoln Causeway was gutted by flames on Saturday morning.
The Honda Civic hatchback had been left on the roadside, north of the Wodonga Creek, before being set alight.
There have also been three fires involving dumped cars on the Hume Freeway between Barnawartha North and North Albury in recent weeks and months.
A vehicle that was dumped outside the Albury Sportsground was also torched in early June.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
