'Just can't turn up expecting to win' attitude bites battling Bulls

Albury overcame a sin binning and a mountain of errors to breathe some life into their group nine finals hopes with a crucial win over Southcity.
The Thunder are now just two points behind the fifth-placed Bulls after taking a 24-10 victory at Greenfield Park on Sunday, June 30.
Albury have won two of their last three games to put themselves right in the mix for a return to finals.
They were their own worst enemies at times, with poor handling and decision making right on the attack proving costly.
However they regrouped to keep Southcity at bay in the second half.
Coach Justin Carney is pleased to keep themselves within reach of the top five.
"I knew we had it in us but a few things just haven't gone our way in the last couple of weeks but we're persistent and just kept going forward," Carney said.
"I'm really happy with that."
Albury had a couple of sets on Southcity's line only for errors to stop any chance of them opening the scoring.
Instead the Bulls were able to capitalise on a 40-20 from captain Kyle McCarthy as Jumarne Little-Kearnes sliced through.
Their lead was short lived as just minutes later Isaac Carpenter turned defence into attack with a charge down before racing 60 metres to score.
Things looked worrying for Albury when hooker Robert Meeks was sin binned for the use of his knees while in possession.
Albury were able to hold out two sets on their line during the period before making three more errors close to the tryline to go into the break leading 6-4.
Errors have proved costly throughout the season but Carney was impressed his side didn't let them affect them.
"We just have to be patient, not think about the outside noise but just focus on us and we will be right," he said.
"We have to be patient and it will come and it did.
"All of it came from our end really and all our pressure so I couldn't be happier."
Albury got off to a perfect start to the second half when Paul Karaitana sliced through to score two minutes after the resumption only for Southcity to hit back quickly when McCarthy went over from dummy half.
The Bulls then had a try called back for a forward pass before back-to-back tries to Jackins Olam changed the game.
Olam was able to cross for his first with 17 minutes left after two mistakes at the back from the Bulls.
Kick defence again haunted Southcity as they let a midfield kick bounce only for Carpenter to use his height advantage to scoop up the ball before the Thunder found Olam to score in the corner.
It left Southcity chasing a 14-point deficit for the second time this season.
However unlike their win over Temora, there was to be no miracle comeback this time around.
Instead the Bulls compounded last week's loss to Young with another.
McCarthy was left to rue another loss to teams below them on the ladder.
"It was a win we needed as it nearly would have cemented a finals spot by creating a bit of space, now they are right on our heels and wins are more important than ever in the next few weeks," McCarthy said.
"We have to be better and just can't turn up expecting to win after playing good against good teams.
"We have to play good against everyone."
McCarthy thought they moved away from their game plan against Albury to put themselves under pressure heading into a clash with Junee at Harris Park on Sunday.
"We played too sidewards, tried to play around them and didn't test them through the middle enough, which was the plan but we just didn't do it," McCarthy said.
"When we did knuckle down and went forward we played well but it was just a few errors trying to play around them that cost us."
Meanwhile Albury head into the bye before an important run against top four sides Kangaroos, Temora and Young.
